WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 164546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
View Our Latest Report on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.