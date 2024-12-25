What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BTCS FY2025 Earnings?

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
BTCS Stock Up 15.8 %
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.08. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
In other BTCS news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at $135,185.15. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
