What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Hilltop Q2 Earnings?

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.8 %

HTH opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.72%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,968. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,006,051.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,362.28. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 187.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 333,695 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 309,858 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 592,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 382,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

