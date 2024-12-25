WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

WNS stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WNS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

