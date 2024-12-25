WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,903,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,450,000 after buying an additional 110,279 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,299,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 27.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191,566 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 620,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.