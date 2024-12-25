Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZURA shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $2,734,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zura Bio by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $10,040,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,501 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZURA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

