2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.18, but opened at $56.61. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 3,731,393 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
