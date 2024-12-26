Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $125.34. Approximately 15,449,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,551,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.60.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

