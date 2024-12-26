Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

TSE ARE opened at C$27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$11.80 and a twelve month high of C$29.70.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.53.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.