Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 15th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

