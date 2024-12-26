Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.56. 3,278,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,723,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airship AI

Airship AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

In other Airship AI news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AISP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Airship AI by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.