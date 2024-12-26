Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 208104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Alpha Teknova Trading Up 12.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $458.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
