Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 51942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Angi Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $795.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

