Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 3,998,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,617,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,133.06. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,161. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Applied Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 56.8% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

