ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 15th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
