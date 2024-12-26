Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.17. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,756,164 shares changing hands.

ALTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadium Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

