Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.17. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,756,164 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadium Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
