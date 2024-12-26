Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 166,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

