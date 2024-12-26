Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 402,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 364,708 shares.The stock last traded at $25.28 and had previously closed at $24.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,886,802.14. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

