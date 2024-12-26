Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
