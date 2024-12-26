ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $715.00 and last traded at $717.91. Approximately 251,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,455,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $834.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ASML by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.