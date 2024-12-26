AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 933,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,364,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.60.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

