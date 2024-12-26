Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 44,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 217,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTH shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

