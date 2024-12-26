Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 1,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2208 per share. This is a boost from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.