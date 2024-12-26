Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.32. 27,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 200,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $854.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Creative Planning lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

