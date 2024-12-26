AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.36. 77,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 390,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.60 million, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

