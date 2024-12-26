Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 5333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 171,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

