Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 5333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
