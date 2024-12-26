Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $99.08. Approximately 1,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank First by 65,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth about $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

