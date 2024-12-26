Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BMD opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.50 ($0.73). The company has a market cap of £211.96 million, a PE ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.54.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

