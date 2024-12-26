BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,779,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 10,133,318 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 16.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

