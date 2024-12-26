Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $265.85, with a volume of 6019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.59.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Biglari Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $602.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,616,241.60. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,966. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 40.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

