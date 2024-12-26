Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.33. Bit Digital shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 3,157,828 shares changing hands.

BTBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 4.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 52.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

