Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,003,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 3,051,298 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $20.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
