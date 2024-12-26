Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.65. Bitfarms shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 12,569,366 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BITF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $765.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $222,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.