BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 256,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 158,337 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.72.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
