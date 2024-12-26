BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 256,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 158,337 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 107.7% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

