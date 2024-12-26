Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance
BXSL opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.43.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
