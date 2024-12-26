BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 680,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,045,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
