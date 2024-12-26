Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.43 and last traded at $180.41. 1,729,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,333,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.69.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

The company has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 728.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after buying an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

