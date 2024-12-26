Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 9% – Should You Buy?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 2,340,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,015,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Up 9.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market cap of £19.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.15.
About Borders & Southern Petroleum
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borders & Southern Petroleum
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.