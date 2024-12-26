Brandon Macdonald Purchases 200,000 Shares of Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT) Stock

Commander Resources Ltd. (CVE:CT – Get Free Report) Director Brandon Macdonald purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Brandon Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Brandon Macdonald purchased 200,000 shares of Commander Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Commander Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE CT opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$619,710.00 and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Commander Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Commander Resources

Centenera Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines situated in Salta Province; and the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province.

