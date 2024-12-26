Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 98001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTGY
Brenntag Price Performance
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.