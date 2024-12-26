Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 98001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

