Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.23 and last traded at $237.24. Approximately 11,843,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 30,481,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 208.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,670 shares of company stock worth $16,629,388. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.