Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $52.18. Approximately 572,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,368,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

