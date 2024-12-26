Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on January 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

CDPYF opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

