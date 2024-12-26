Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,118,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,364 shares.The stock last traded at $64.39 and had previously closed at $64.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,659,000 after purchasing an additional 375,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,665 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

