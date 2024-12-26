Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$199.00 and last traded at C$152.11, with a volume of 68041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$153.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

