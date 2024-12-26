Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$201.75 and last traded at C$201.75, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$202.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$223.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$223.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.775 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.19%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

