Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 68,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 115,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.66.
Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabix Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.