Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.
About Cardinal Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.