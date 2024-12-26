Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

