Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 117,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

