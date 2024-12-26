CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.
About CES Energy Solutions
